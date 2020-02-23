FBI involved in investigation for missing 15-month-old infant

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department took to Facebook Sunday with an update on the investigation regarding an Amber Alert issued for a missing 15-month-old girl.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is working with TBI and SCSD to find Evelyn Mae Boswell, the infant that was last seen back in December but wasn’t reported missing until Feb. 18.
Saturday investigators in Wilkes County, North Carolina arrested William McCloud and Angela Boswell after they were found driving a stolen vehicle that was connected to the case.
TBI believed individuals driving a gray 2007 BMW with Tennessee tag 3M9-6W9 had information about Evelyn’s whereabouts. They were taken into custody and charged with theft, but Evelyn is still missing.
Officials also referenced a GoFundMe account that was unknowingly created in relation to the case:
“The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has not established a GoFundMe account and has not authorized anyone to establish one on its behalf. We are aware of an account that someone has set up and an inquiry has been made to GoFundMe in reference to it.”
If you have any information regarding this investigation, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.