Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

SHERIFF'S OFFICE-MISSISSIPPI
Plan for north Mississippi sheriff's office: Get out of jail
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors is approving a plan for the county sheriff's office to relocate from the county jail to now-empty government buildings. The Oxford Eagle reports supervisors approved the request Monday. An architect projects it will cost $1.6 million to $1.8 million to renovate a former justice court building and a former county Department of Humans Services office. Both those functions moved to new buildings last year. Architect Tom Howorth is recommending that the department occupy the former court building in a first phase, saying deputies are “on top of each other” in their current offices at the jail.
PUBLIC DEFENDER-PAY RAISES
Some public defenders receive pay raise, but others do not
NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — Some public defense attorneys in one Mississippi county are receiving a pay raise, but two are not. Lydia Blackmon and Aisha Sanders told Adams County supervisors that all other defenders in the county received a raise from $2,000 to $2,800 per month. Those were approved by a court order from Circuit Judge Lillie B. Sanders. But, Blackmon and Aisha Sanders are related to Judge Sanders. The other circuit judge, Debra Blackwell, would not sign an order giving the raise to the two women. Blackwell says their work is limited because they can only practice before one judge, not two.
MISSISSIPPI SHOOTINGS
Autopsy photos shown in trial of man charged with killing 8
MAGNOLIA, Miss. (AP) — A forensic pathologist says a deputy sheriff responding to a domestic dispute was killed by a shot to the left side of his head. The pathologist testified Friday in the death-penalty trial of a man charged with killing the deputy and seven other people in Mississippi in 2017. Defendant Willie Cory Godbolt kept his head lowered as photos of the deceased deputy, William Durr, were shown in the courtroom. Godbolt's ex-wife testified earlier that she saw Godbolt shoot Durr in the face. The Daily Leader newspaper reports that some spectators left the courtroom before autopsy photos were shown.
AP-US-MARDI-GRAS-PARADE-FATALITY
2nd person in days killed by Mardi Gras float in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities say a man has been struck by a float and killed by a Mardi Gras float during a parade in New Orleans. It was the second death in days involving a parade float and cast a pall over the Carnival festivities. Police said in a statement that the death occurred Saturday night on a downtown parade route of the Krewe of Endymion. The rest of the parade was canceled. The New Orleans mayor said the city is grieving anew after a woman was killed on a parade route Wednesday. The man's name wasn't immediately released.
MARDI GRAS-ALABAMA
Parades, balls planned on Alabama coast ahead of Mardi Gras
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — It's the last weekend of the Mardi Gras season on the Alabama coast. Nine parades are planned for Saturday and Sunday around Mobile and Baldwin County. And Sunday is Joe Cain Day in Mobile, where thousands of revelers will celebrate the man credited with creating Mobile's Mardi Gras festivities. There are more parades on Monday and Tuesday, when all the parties come to an end as the religious observance of Lent begins the next day. Storms have hurt crowds this year, but the weekend forecast is for sunny, cool weather.
MISSISSIPPI HUMAN SERVICES-EMBEZZLEMENT
5 plead not guilty in welfare fraud case in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Trial dates have been set for the former head of Mississippi's welfare agency and some other people. They are charged with misusing money that was intended to help needy people in the nation's poorest state. John Davis is former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services. He has pleaded not guilty, and his trial is set to start June 1. State Auditor Shad White announced Feb. 5 that Davis and the others had been indicted on state criminal charges in a “sprawling conspiracy.” White said investigators believe at least $4 million in federal welfare money was stolen.