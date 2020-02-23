RHOA star Cynthia Bailey stops in Memphis to promote beverage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the hottest stars from the Real Housewives of Atlanta made several stops in Memphis Saturday.
Model, actress and business owner Cynthia Bailey kicked off her empowerment tour in the Bluff City as brand ambassador for Seagrams.
Our cameras caught up with her at the Cash Saver in Midtown, as fans got a chance to chat with the Atlanta mom and buy the drink she created for the beverage brand.
Bailey will make another round of stops at various stores Sunday.
On Monday night at 7 p.m. she’ll host a female-first panel in the ballroom of the Holiday Inn - University of Memphis. Tickets cost $15.
