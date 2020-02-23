SCSO: Mid-South collegiate soccer coach arrested for DUI

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 31-year-old mid-south collegiate soccer coach was arrested overnight for admittedly driving under the influence, according to an affidavit.
Brandon VanCleave, a soccer coach at Southwest Tennessee Community College, is facing charges for DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence, reckless driving and public intoxication.
Deputies responded to a DUI crash on Sunday around 1:36 a.m. where they found VanCleave crashed his vehicle into the median on Highway 385 eastbound.
According to the affidavit, VanCleave told deputies he had been drinking in Midtown. Deputies later found a handgun in the passenger door of the car in preparation for the vehicle to be towed.
Deputies say VanCleave failed the field sobriety test and consented to a blood draw. He was taken into custody on the scene but has since been released.
