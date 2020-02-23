Tracking rain chances as we welcome in the new week

A system will slide into the Mid-South from the west today, giving us increased rain chances this afternoon, tonight and for Monday.
Clouds are on the increase today as our next weather system slides into the Mid-South. Highs will warm only into the lower 50s today under cloudy skies and south winds around 5 to 10 mph. Rain looks to impact the region as early as midday and rain coverage will gradually build into the evening and overnight. Tonight, expect rain with southeast winds around 5 to 15 mph and lows in the upper 40s.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain: 30%. Winds: South around 5 to 10 mph. High: 51.
TONIGHT: Rain and clouds. Winds: Southeast around 5 to 15 mph. Low: 46.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday we are tracking more rain and clouds for the region, highs will warm near 60 degrees and lows will dip into the lower 40s. We will dry out for Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies and low sin the upper 30s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with small chance for rain with highs in the middle to lower 40s and lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Mostly sunny skies return for Thursday and Friday with highs in the middle to upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Partly cloudy skies expected for Saturday with high sin the upper 40s to lower 50s.
