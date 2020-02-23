Tracking rain chances as we welcome in the new week

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday we are tracking more rain and clouds for the region, highs will warm near 60 degrees and lows will dip into the lower 40s. We will dry out for Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies and low sin the upper 30s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with small chance for rain with highs in the middle to lower 40s and lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Mostly sunny skies return for Thursday and Friday with highs in the middle to upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s.