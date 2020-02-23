Woman offering $1K reward for missing dogs’ return

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Parkway Village woman is now offering a $1,000 reward for the return of her stolen dogs.
Jasmine Morris’ beloved two-year-old male and female Yorkies are gone.
She came home around 11:40 Tuesday night to a duplex near Sheffield Elementary to discover her dog cages empty and her dogs gone.
The dogs were a college graduation gift.
There is a police report on the stolen dogs. If police find you, they will arrest you.
Morris just wants her dogs back. As she said, no questions asked and the reward.
