Authorities end search for missing Crockett County man, possible remains found, sheriff says

CROCKETT CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Authorities have ended the search for a missing 27-year-old Crockett County man.
Brandon Hensley was reported missing around 9 p.m. Feb. 17 after he didn’t return home from work. His family allegedly received messages that he was suicidal.
Investigators said he was last seen alive near the Forked Deer River Bridge at the Crockett/Lauderdale County line on Highway 88.
Now, deputies said they found a body who they believe is Hensley. The remains were located just outside Crockett County in Haywood County.
The body has been sent to Memphis for an autopsy pending positive identification as well as a forensic examination.
According to the Crockett County Facebook page, officials will not be releasing any more information pertaining to this case.
