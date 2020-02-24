Chick-fil-A opening new restaurant in West Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - West Memphians can soon “Eat Mor Chikin.” City leaders announced Monday that a new Chick-fil-A restaurant is opening at 206 N. Service Rd.
Mayor Marco McClendon said this is something the community has asked for time and again.
“We are thrilled to announce that they are officially continuing our winning streak and grateful to Chick-fil-A for their decision to locate in our community,” he said. “We look forward to a long and successful relationship.”
According to the City of West Memphis, the restaurant will bring as many as 80 full- and part-time jobs. The 4,869 square foot restaurant will feature a dual-lane drive-thru, 110-seat dining room, an indoor playground area and 78 parking places.
Groundbreaking was scheduled for Monday. The restaurant is expected to open in summer 2020.
