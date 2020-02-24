Comptroller audit finds Shelby County leads state in TennCare cuts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tennesee Comptroller audit report found Shelby County is the leading county with cuts in TennCare and CoverKids re-enrollment.
The audit found that 59% of TennCare members resided in counties surrounding metropolitan areas such as Shelby County, Davidson County, Rutherford County, Sumner County, Williamson County, Wilson County, or Knox County.
Shelby County has the highest number of cuts within the state with 16% of TennCare members opting not to re-enroll, according to the Comptroller’s report. That’s approximately 174 of 879 members.
In October of 2019, Governor Bill Lee announced he wanted to change the way TennCare is funded -- through block grant funding.
Supporters say it’ll lower costs and give the state more flexibility in how the money is spent, opponents argue it’ll reduce access to care and hurt the most vulnerable.
The state received some backlash during a public meeting in Shelby County expressing their concerns about the proposed changes.
