A few storms by late afternoon

REST OF THE WEEK: Clouds may linger for much of Tuesday, especially north of Memphis. Some sun is possible, mainly in north MS. Temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 50s. There will be another chance for a shower or two Wednesday morning. We could also see a few flurries, but it’s a very small chance. The rest of the week will be dry with sunshine. It will be much colder on Wednesday with highs in the mid 40s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s on Wednesday night. High temperatures will stay in the 40s through the end of the week but will climb into the lower to mid 50s over the weekend.