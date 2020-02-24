A few strong storms possible this afternoon

By Sagay Galindo | February 24, 2020 at 9:51 AM CST - Updated February 24 at 9:51 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain will be more scattered as we head into the afternoon. A cold front will move across the area around the afternoon commute and along the front a few stronger storms could fire up.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Mid-South under a marginal risk which is category 1 out of 5. The threat for severe storms is on the lower end but we can’t rule out that a storm or two could produce strong winds, lightning, hail, and downpours.

Rain will taper off tonight.

