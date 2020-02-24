‘Friends’ actress Courteney Cox joining Tom Shadyac at Memphis Rox fundraiser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - “Friends” actress Courteney Cox is coming to the Bluff City to co-host a fundraiser with Tom Shadyac benefiting One Family Memphis and Memphis Rox.
Cox, who played Monica Geller on the hit NBC series, starred in Shadyac’s directorial debut “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” and the two have remained professionally close over the years. When he asked for her support, she stepped forward.
The two will reunite for “An Evening with Tom Shadyac and Friends,” welcoming musical performances by MILCK, IN-Q and Street Corner Harmonies.
Tickets to the fundraiser start at $75 and are on sale now at 901tix.com.
“An Evening with Tom Shadyac and Friends” is April 28 at 7 p.m. at the Crosstown Theater in Memphis.
