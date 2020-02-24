Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. will miss at least two weeks with a sprained left knee after getting hurt Friday night in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Grizzlies announced Sunday that Jackson will be re-evaluated in two weeks. An MRI exam showed Jackson sprained his knee contesting a shot late in the second quarter, and he did not return for the second half of the game. Jackson is the team's second-leading scorer and averaging almost 17 points per game.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Zia Cooke scored 20 points, and No. 1 South Carolina held 14th-ranked Kentucky to 30% shooting to win 67-58 on Sunday, earning its 21st consecutive victory. The win, coupled with Mississippi State's loss to Alabama earned the Gamecocks the Southeastern Conference regular season championship. The Gamecocks trailed early before outscoring the Wildcats 17-1 over the final 5:14 of the first quarter and they went to give coach Dawn Staley her 300th win with the school. Rhyne Howard had 24 points and 11 rebounds for Kentucky.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kylee Shook scored 17 points to lead No. 5 Louisville as the Cardinals dominated Pittsburgh, 79-47 on Sunday. Louisville (25-3, 14-2 ACC) led by just one point at the end of the first quarter, but had a 50-17 margin over the middle two periods, erasing any ideas of an upset for Pitt (4-23, 1-15), which dropped its seventh straight game.