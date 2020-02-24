Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-PLANTATIONS-HIDDEN-HISTORY
US 'honor roll' of historic places often ignores slavery
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The National Register of Historic Places is the government’s official honor roll for more than 95,000 sites that are important to the story of the United States. Yet it’s also just another place where the U.S. largely skirts the evil of slavery on antebellum plantations. An Associated Press review found that register entries often ignore the topic of slavery or mention it only in passing. That includes the description of George Washington's Mount Vernon estate. Some entries are being updated to include the stories of slaves. But experts say the problem is rooted in a lack of concern for the stories of black people.
VOLUNTEER STATE-TENNESSEE
Tennessee governor etches Volunteer State moniker into law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee is now officially nicknamed the Volunteer State under a bill signed by Gov. Bill Lee. The governor signed the legislation in a video posted on Twitter on Friday. Tennessee first became known as “The Volunteer State” during the War of 1812 due to its prominent role of sending 1,500 volunteer soldiers. However, despite the popularity of the nickname, the bill's sponsors say it was never officially adopted into Tennessee’s statutes. According to the secretary of state’s website, the War of 1812 thrust Tennessee into the national spotlight by showcasing its “military and political prowess.”
VANDERBILT-PERRY WALLACE
Street by Vanderbilt basketball gym named for Perry Wallace
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The first black basketball player on scholarship in the Southeastern Conference now has a street named after him outside of Vanderbilt University's Memorial Gymnasium. School officials and other supporters gathered Saturday in Nashville for the unveiling of Perry Wallace Way. Wallace became the first black player to play in a varsity game Dec. 2, 1967, and he made his SEC debut two days later at Memorial Gym. He was captain of Vanderbilt's team when he graduated in 1970. The Nashville Metro Council approved a measure in August 2019 to rename the portion of the street. Wallace died on Dec. 1, 2017.
STATE SENATOR-FBI SEARCH
FBI agents search home, business of Tennessee state senator
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal authorities say they have conducted searches at the Memphis home and business addresses of Democratic state Sen. Katrina Robinson. Federal Bureau of Investigation spokesman Joel Siskovic confirmed that agents executed search warrants at two locations. They are listed as addresses for Robinson's residence and nursing school, Healthcare Institute Inc. The school's website says it received a $1.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for a certified nursing assistant program focused on geriatric populations and educational programs. The FBI declined to release additional details. A spokesman for Senate Democrats said they've received no indication the searches relate to Robinson's legislative service.
ERA LAWSUIT
GOP attorneys general seek to block Equal Rights Amendment
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Five Republican attorneys general are seeking to block an effort by three Democratic-led states to see the Equal Rights Amendment adopted into the U.S. Constitution. Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery said the five GOP-led states rescinded their approvals of the ERA amendment before a congressionally mandated ratification deadline more than 40 years ago. The Democratic-led state attorneys general argue that the 1982 deadline set by Congress was non-binding. The five states _ Tennessee, Alabama, Louisiana, Nebraska and South Dakota _ filed a motion on Thursday to intervene in a lawsuit filed by Virginia, Nevada and Illinois.
DMV SERVICES-TENNESSEE
Tennessee launches some appointments, e-tickets for Real IDs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials have launched a pilot program offering some appointments and e-tickets for people looking to get their Real IDs. The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Driver Services Division says appointments became available Thursday. E-tickets to secure a place in line before arriving at a Driver Services Center begin Friday. The initial pilot will be available for Real ID services only and will be limited to centers in Gallatin, Hart Lane in Nashville, Oakland and Maryville. More locations and services will be added. The services can be accessed at the department's website.