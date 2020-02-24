Man still missing after deputies find car submerged in Hatchie River

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Deputies with the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office are looking for information after a vehicle was found submerged in a river.
Feb. 21 around 6:24 p.m., officers responded to a complaint of a vehicle partially submerged in the backwater of the Hatchie River off Highway 64 near mile marker 16.
Investigators said the vehicle was driven by Kenny ‘Ray’ Pulse. Search and rescue teams have been working to locate Pulse since 6:30 Friday afternoon, who is still missing at this time.
If you have any information on Pulse’s whereabouts or information concerning this incident, contact the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office at 731-658-3971.
