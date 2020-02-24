Man still missing after deputies find car submerged in Hatchie River

Man still missing after deputies find car submerged in Hatchie River
Deputies searching for missing man in Hardeman Co. (Source: Hardeman County Sheriff's Office)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | February 24, 2020 at 11:49 AM CST - Updated February 24 at 11:49 AM

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Deputies with the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office are looking for information after a vehicle was found submerged in a river.

Feb. 21 around 6:24 p.m., officers responded to a complaint of a vehicle partially submerged in the backwater of the Hatchie River off Highway 64 near mile marker 16.

Investigators said the vehicle was driven by Kenny ‘Ray’ Pulse. Search and rescue teams have been working to locate Pulse since 6:30 Friday afternoon, who is still missing at this time.

If you have any information on Pulse’s whereabouts or information concerning this incident, contact the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office at 731-658-3971.

On Friday February 21 at approximately 6:24 PM, Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of a vehicle...

Posted by Hardeman County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, February 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.