MFD investigating vacant house fire in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire in South Memphis Saturday night.
According to MFD, the fire occurred on Latham Street around 10:41 p.m.
There were no firefighter or civilian injuries reported.
The vacant house sustained smoke, fire and water damage which is estimated at $12,000.
MFD has determined the cause of the fire to be intentionally set in multiple locations in the interior of the home.
This fire remains under investigation.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
