Penny Hardaway receives Spirit of the Dream award by St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers coach Penny Hardaway had plenty to celebrate this weekend!
After a big win over Houston Friday night, the head coach received the Spirit of the Dream award.
That award is presented to a person or institution that embodies the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Hospital and its founder Danny Thomas.
Hardaway told WMC Action News 5, “It makes me feel proud of a Memphian to be recognized for something as simple as being kind and helping others.”
St. Jude also said the Spirit of the Dream event takes place every Black History Month and celebrates the achievements of African Americans who helped build the legacy of St. Jude.
