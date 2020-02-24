Rainy morning and showers possible this afternoon

REST OF THE WEEK: There will be some sunshine and no rain tomorrow. Temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 50s. There will be another chance for light rain on Wednesday morning. We could also see a few flurries, but they will not stick because road temperatures will be above freezing. The rest of the week will be dry with sunshine. It will be much colder on Wednesday with highs in the mid-40s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s on Wednesday night. High temperatures will stay in the 40s through the end of the week, but will climb into the lower to mid-50s over the weekend.