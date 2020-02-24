Rainy morning and showers possible this afternoon

Showers will be possible this morning and wet roads could slow down the morning commute. Scattered showers will continue through the early evening, but the rain will be east of the area by 9 p.m. A few thunderstorms with gusty winds and small hail will be possible this afternoon. Temperatures are in the 40s this morning and will climb to the upper 50s later. Low temperatures will drop to the mid-40s tonight.
TODAY: Cloudy. 80%. High: 59. Winds will be south 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 45. Winds southwest 10-15 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: There will be some sunshine and no rain tomorrow. Temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 50s. There will be another chance for light rain on Wednesday morning. We could also see a few flurries, but they will not stick because road temperatures will be above freezing. The rest of the week will be dry with sunshine. It will be much colder on Wednesday with highs in the mid-40s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s on Wednesday night. High temperatures will stay in the 40s through the end of the week, but will climb into the lower to mid-50s over the weekend.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
