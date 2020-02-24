SCSO looking for tips, home surveillance video in Monday double homicide, suspect remains on the loose

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said an armed and dangerous suspect remains on the loose after shooting and killing two women early Monday morning.
The agency is asking residents to scour over home surveillance systems to discover any video that could prove useful to their investigation.
Investigators said the situation unfolded along Belmont Run Cove in Southeast Shelby County around 3 a.m. Because of the early hour, investigators said there are few leads into the two homicides.
“I heard someone saying help me, help me, help me,” said a neighbor.
The neighbor did not want her face shown, but she told WMC Action News 5 that she heard three shots and then a woman’s cries for help. She said she ran out of her house with another neighbor and found the victim who’d been shot, lying in the middle of the street.
“She said he took my car, he got my friend, and he shot me,” the neighbor recounted. “She said the man had shot her, pushed her out of the car and had her friend in the car with them.”
Deputies said the woman discovered in the street was taken to Regional One where she was later pronounced dead. Then after a tip, investigators discovered a black 2008 Chevy Impala matching an initial description about three miles away on Lake Valley Drive with another woman dead inside.
The sheriff’s office said they believe both women were shot inside the vehicle.
“We don’t know what exactly brought these individuals together,” said Capt. Anthony Buckner, with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
At a media briefing Monday afternoon, Buckner said the agency is in need of tips. They’re particularly interested in doorbell or home surveillance cameras that may contain images of the suspect, who’s still on the run.
“Maybe this surveillance video footage will tell us what direction this person may have gone in,” he said. “We don’t know if the suspect lived in one of those communities or neighborhoods.”
In the meantime, neighbors are locking their doors.
“I hope we can find that guy, so it can put us all at ease right now,” said Jerry Anderson.
The identity of the suspect remains a mystery. But the neighbor who assisted the victim said the woman told her he was not a stranger, though as she lay dying she never said a name.
“She was very strong. I mean there was no screaming or hollering. None of that,” she said. “She was calm. She wanted everybody to know I know who shot me.”
Investigators say the only description they have of the suspect is that he is a black male. They don’t have any information on what he looks like or might be wearing.
People in the area are advised to keep their doors locked and eyes open for anyone who appears suspicious.
