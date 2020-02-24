Shelby County mayor announced proposal for paid paternal leave for employees

Harris said in a statement, "It is important to support families. Paid parental leave ensures a chance at physical recovery for moms and a chance for both parents to bond with the new member of the family. Policies such as paid parental leave support parents’ ability to dedicate time to caring for their child, positively impacting the well-being of the entire family. Research has demonstrated that nurturing relationships with both parents positively impacts a child’s emotional, social, and physical well-being. Furthermore, this policy will help us attract and retain top talent to Shelby County Government.”