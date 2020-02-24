Shelby County mayor announced proposal for paid paternal leave for employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The mayor of Shelby County has announced a proposal for employees thinking about becoming parents.
Mayor Lee Harris has proposed a six-week paid paternal leave policy for Shelby County Government employees.
According to a release, this policy would go into effect July 1, 2020 and allow six-weeks paid paternal leave anytime within the first year of having a new baby or adopting.
Harris said in a statement, "It is important to support families. Paid parental leave ensures a chance at physical recovery for moms and a chance for both parents to bond with the new member of the family. Policies such as paid parental leave support parents’ ability to dedicate time to caring for their child, positively impacting the well-being of the entire family. Research has demonstrated that nurturing relationships with both parents positively impacts a child’s emotional, social, and physical well-being. Furthermore, this policy will help us attract and retain top talent to Shelby County Government.”
Next, the Shelby County Board of Commissioners must vote to approve the paid paternal leave proposal for it to become an official policy for Shelby Co. employees. This proposal is expected to be an item in the General Government Committee next month.
