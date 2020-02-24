Sullivan Co. Sheriff’s Office warns against fake GoFundMe for missing toddler

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is warning people against a fake GoFundMe for a missing toddler.
In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office says it is aware of an account that someone has set up and an inquiry has been made to GoFundMe in reference to it.
Evelyn Boswell was reported missing last week but hasn’t been seen in two months according to some family members.
Two people have been arrested in connection to the case but Boswell remains missing.
The reward for her safe return is more than $33,000.
