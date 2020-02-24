UrbanArt Commission launches call to artists for renovations at Memphis International Airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The UrbanArt Commission has announced five commission opportunities for art installations in Concourse B at Memphis International Airport.

The Concourse B project is a $245 million multi-year plan to reinvent and modernize the airport.

The UAC’s site-specific commissions are part of a $1.5 million art program that will contribute to the Concourse B project.

The specific projects include:

  • $125,000 wall-bound artwork for the entrance of the concourse
  • $350,000 suspended sculpture to be displayed at the end of the southeast corner of the concourse
  • Three $15,000 2D artworks for restrooms and waiting areas

After the applications have been accepted, a selection committee will ask finalists to submit designs for each site-specific piece.

An information session for interested artists will be held on March 11 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The UAC’s office will also be open on March 26 from 3 to 7 p.m. for those interested in this commission call.

Visit the UAC’s website at https://uacmem.org/calls-to-artists to apply.

