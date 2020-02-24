WATCH LIVE: Kobe Bryant, daughter Gigi honored at Staples Center memorial

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | February 24, 2020 at 11:46 AM CST - Updated February 24 at 11:55 AM

(WMC) - Legendary Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, are being honored Monday with a memorial at the Staples Center -- the house that Kobe built.

Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, said the public memorial would take place on 2/24/20 -- significant because Gianna wore No. 2 on her youth basketball jersey, Kobe wore No. 24 for the latter part of his career and he and Vanessa were together for 20 years before his death.

The memorial starts at noon. Watch live in the player above.

