WATCH LIVE: Kobe Bryant, daughter Gigi honored at Staples Center memorial

(WMC) - Legendary Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, are being honored Monday with a memorial at the Staples Center -- the house that Kobe built.
Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, said the public memorial would take place on 2/24/20 -- significant because Gianna wore No. 2 on her youth basketball jersey, Kobe wore No. 24 for the latter part of his career and he and Vanessa were together for 20 years before his death.
The memorial starts at noon. Watch live in the player above.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.