Woman sentenced 14 years in prison for possession, distribution of methamphetamine

JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman from Ripley, Tennessee is facing 14 years in federal prison for the “conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine," according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Investigators found 43-year-old Connie Stephens distributed methamphetamine to an undercover informant on three occasions at a residence in Dyersburg.
According to the DOJ, Stephens was accompanied by her supplier while handling the transactions with the undercover informant.
Back in January of 2019 Stephens and her supplier met with the informant for a transaction. After the drugs were exchanged, investigators arrested Stephens and her source. She was held responsible for distributing over 150 grams of meth.
Following Stephens 14 years in federal prison, she will serve 5 years of supervised release.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.