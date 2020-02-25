Chattanooga looks to sweep VMI

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Chattanooga has been fueled by senior leadership this year while VMI has relied on freshmen. For the Mocs, seniors Matt Ryan, David Jean-Baptiste, Ramon Vila and Rod Johnson have combined to account for 65 percent of the team's scoring, including 68 percent of all points over its last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Garrett Gilkeson, Travis Evee and Kamdyn Curfman have collectively accounted for 46 percent of VMI's scoring this season and 49 percent of the team's points over its last five games.MIGHTY MATT: Ryan has connected on 35.9 percent of the 217 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 11 for 28 over the last three games. He's also converted 89.7 percent of his free throws this season.