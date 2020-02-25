Cracker Barrel: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) _ Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $61.2 million.
On a per-share basis, the Lebanon, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $2.55. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.70 per share.
The restaurant operator posted revenue of $846.1 million in the period.
Cracker Barrel expects full-year earnings to be $8.55 to $8.65 per share.
Cracker Barrel shares have climbed 8% since the beginning of the year.
