Delek US Holdings: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) _ Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $32.7 million.
On a per-share basis, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 44 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to account for discontinued operations, were 11 cents per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.
The refinery operator posted revenue of $2.28 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $310.6 million, or $4.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.3 billion.
Delek US Holdings shares have fallen 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $25.06, a drop of 33% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DK