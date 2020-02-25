Finally a dry day but a temperature change is on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will be mainly cloudy today but drier air will give us a break from the rain, but a weak disturbance tonight will keep a small chance of rain to a few flurries in the area tonight through Wednesday morning.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy Wind: W 5-10 High: 56
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Wind: NW 5-10 Low: 39
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy & windy. 20% chance of showers or flurries. Wind: NW 10-20
THIS WEEK: Today will be dry but mostly cloudy. A weak front will move in from the west tonight bringing a slight chance of isolated showers or even a few snow flurries early Wednesday morning. The rest of the day Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, windy, and cold with afternoon highs only in the lower 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy and slightly warmer with afternoon highs near 50 and lows again in the mid 30s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 50s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lows in the lower 50s. A few showers will be possible by Sunday night.
