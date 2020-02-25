Finally a dry day but a temperature change is on the way

THIS WEEK: Today will be dry but mostly cloudy. A weak front will move in from the west tonight bringing a slight chance of isolated showers or even a few snow flurries early Wednesday morning. The rest of the day Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, windy, and cold with afternoon highs only in the lower 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy and slightly warmer with afternoon highs near 50 and lows again in the mid 30s.