Investigators continue hunt for ‘very dangerous’ suspect in double homicide

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s investigators are on the hunt for a suspect who shot and killed two women and took off.
Investigators have not released a lot of information and that includes the identities of the two women who were shot and killed inside a car that appears to have belonged to one of the women.
One of those women who ended up shot and thrown out of her car was able to give investigators some information before she died.
“All I heard when the ambulance, fire department, police pulling up. That’s what alerted me to get up out of bed,” said Jerry Anderson, who lives on Belmont Run Cove in southeast Shelby County.
He said he didn’t hear the gunshots but two women who live in the same cove say they heard three shots and a woman screaming for help. It was around 3 a.m. Monday morning and neighbors say it was raining hard.
A woman who did not want to be identified said she interacted with the woman who was left in the street suffering from a gunshot wound after the suspect fled the area.
“I came out of the house and I heard someone saying help me help me.”
She went up to the woman in the street to help her.
“She just said she knew who shot her that he shot her and he pushed her out of her car and he had her friend, That’s what she said.”
She said the woman never gave the name of who shot her.
Another neighbor told WMC Action News 5 the injured woman said she and her friend and the man were in the neighborhood to meet somebody. Three miles away another neighbor saw TV coverage of the shooting and noticed a Chevy Impala parked nearby.
Deputies say another woman was found shot in the vehicle and the suspect was gone.
Captain Anthony Buckner with the Shelby County Sheriff’s office said, “We do believe when the shooting incident occurred, the victims and the suspect were in the vehicle together.”
But investigators do not know how they knew each other at this point.
Beverly Dye lives in that neighborhood.
“I’m making sure my doors are locked because they said they have not caught the one that did the crime," said Dye.
Investigators say the suspect should be considered armed and very dangerous. There is not a good description of the man who shot the women who later died at the Regional Medical Center.
They hope neighbors have surveillance video that shows the suspect and how he left the scene.
