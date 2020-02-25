Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-EXECUTIONS-TENNESSEE
Tennessee continues push for executions, setting 2 more
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has set two new execution dates, just days after putting to death its seventh inmate in the past year-and-a-half. On Monday, the Tennessee Supreme Court ordered an Oct. 8 execution date for inmate Byron Black and a Dec. 3 execution date for Pervis Payne. Black was convicted of the 1988 murder of his girlfriend and her two daughters. Payne was sentenced to death for the 1987 fatal stabbing of a Memphis woman and her daughter. With two more executions already scheduled in 2020, Tennessee could see an execution rate not matched since 1948. Attorneys for the inmates have argued they are both intellectually disabled and mentally ill.
MISSING BOATERS
Search resumes for missing boaters in Tennessee
SAVANNAH, Tenn. (AP) — Crews have resumed searching for a man and two teens who were reported missing following a weekend fishing tournament on Pickwick Lake. Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency spokeswoman Amy Snider-Spencer said the search resumed Monday morning for the two 15-year-old boys and the 43-year-old man. Snider-Spencer said their boat was found Monday on the river, but the boaters remain missing. Obion County Director of Schools Tim Watkins told news outlets that the three were part of a high school fishing team and had been on the water Saturday for a tournament. He said they were reported missing Sunday night after not returning home.
AP-TN-XGR-SEX OFFENDER LAW CHANGE
Tennessee lawmakers look to change sex offender legislation
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers are moving to amend a 2019 statute targeting sex offenders after a federal lawsuit questioned the constitutionality of making it a felony for the offenders to live with their children. Last year, Gov. Bill Lee signed off on a measure to make convicted sex offenders subject to arrest if they were alone with, spent the night with, or lived with their own child under 12. That law was quickly blocked by a federal judge when it was challenged. On Monday, the Tennessee Senate approved a new version proposing convicted sex offenders could spend time with their child unless a court deemed the offenders a threat. It now must clear the House.
JUVENILE FATALLY SHOT
17-year-old child charged in fatal shooting of another teen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a Tennessee teenager has been charged in the fatal shooting of another teen, police said. the Shelby County Sheriff's Office tweeted that 16-year-old Jordan Milan died Sunday after the shooting. The tweet said a 17-year-old juvenile was reportedly playing with a gun when Milan was shot and has been charged with reckless homicide. Authorities didn't release the name of the teen charged. The shooting remains under investigation.
DEFENDING FREEDOM OF THE PRESS
Nonprofit picks attorney to defend Tennessee news media
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A nonprofit funding pro bono legal services for local news organizations in five states has picked an attorney to help defend the right to gather and report the news in Tennessee. The Local Legal Initiative of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press announced that Paul McAdoo will join the organization March 2. McAdoo joins the group from Adams and Reese LLP in Nashville, where he has represented media and other clients. The Reporters Committee is funding attorneys in Colorado, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. The initiative is partially funded by $10 million from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.
POSTAL VEHICLE CLEANING-WASTEWATER
Cleaner of postal vehicles illegally dumped wastewater
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal authorities in Tennessee say a woman has pleaded guilty to illegally dumping wastewater into the Mississippi River after washing U.S. Postal Service vehicles. The U.S. attorney's office in Memphis says 59-year-old Constance Pritchett faces up to one year in federal prison after she pleaded guilty to depositing refuse in navigable waters. Prosecutors say Pritchett had a contract to wash postal service vehicles and postal service locations. The contract required her company to collect wastewater in accordance with federal law. Employees failed to properly collect wastewater, which then entered Memphis' sewer system. Prosecutors say the wastewater then entered the Mississippi River.