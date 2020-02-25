Man accused of kidnapping, high-speed chase faces judge on separate charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of kidnapping a man and leading police on a multi-state high-speed chase that ended in a deadly officer-involved shooting was in court Tuesday on different charges.
Dedrick Thomas faced a judge on charges of aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence. According to documents, he committed the crimes on Dec. 30, 2019.
That’s just a few hours before police say Thomas robbed and kidnapped a man in Midtown then led police on a chase into Arkansas.
The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says the crimes were just about two hours apart.
He will be back in court on April 1.
