Man arrested for drag race shooting, charged with 6 counts of aggravated assault

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Missippi man has been arrested and charged with six counts of aggravated assault after a weekend street race shooting that left seven people in the hospital.
Markus House, 29, is facing an attempted first-degree murder charge and a charge for employing a firearm while committing a dangerous felony along with the assault charges.
On Jan. 15 officers responded to a shooting in an industrial, remote area off of Riverport Road on President’s Island, where they found seven people had been shot during a street race.
According to an affidavit, House allegedly approached a man who was watching the illegal race because he was upset he was losing bets.
The man and house began fighting but witnesses were able to separate the two. Officials say House later returned with a handgun and fired six to seven shots.
House was later identified as the suspect by a witness and was taken into custody.
His bond is set at $500,000.
