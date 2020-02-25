Man pleads guilty to killing 2 Kingsbury High School students in 2018

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man pleaded guilty Tuesday to killing two teenagers in 2018.
According to the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office, 21-year-old Antonio Turner pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder Tuesday, admitting to shooting 18-year-old Nicholas Millican and 17-year-old Audrea Reed Feb. 9, 2018 behind a business near Macon Road and Salem Street.
Millican died at the scene and Reed died the next day at the hospital.
The teens were both students at Kingsbury High School.
The DA’s office says Turner, a gang member known as T.O., took off from the scene on a bicycle, but witnesses identified him as the shooter.
He was arrested two weeks later and confessed to the crime, according to the DA’s office.
Turner was sentenced to 44 years in prison without the possibility of parole. The DA’s office says the victims’ families supported the settlement agreement.
