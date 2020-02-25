Memphis Central High School to compete in prestigious jazz band competition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Central High School has been selected to compete in the nation’s most prestigious jazz band competition.
Memphis Central High is one of the 18 finalists selected to compete in the 25th Annual Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Band Competition and Festival. They are also the only school in Tennessee to be awarded this opportunity.
Other finalists from across the nation include:
- Agoura High School (Agoura Hills, CA)
- Beloit Memorial High School (Beloit, WI)
- Byron Center High School (Byron Center, MI)
- Carroll Senior High School (Southlake, TX)
- Celia Cruz Bronx High School of Music (Bronx, NY)
- Denver School of the Arts (Denver, CO)
- Dillard Center for the Arts (Fort Lauderdale, FL)
- Garfield High School (Seattle, WA)
- Memphis Central High School (Memphis, TN)
- Mountlake Terrace High School (Mountlake Terrace, WA)
- Mount Si High School (Snoqualmie, WA)
- New World School of the Arts (Miami, FL)
- Plano West Senior High School (Plano, TX)
- Rio Americano High School (Rio Americano, CA)
- Roosevelt High School (Seattle, WA)
- Tarpon Springs High School (Tarpon Springs, FL)
- Triangle Youth Jazz Ensemble (Raleigh, NC)
- Seattle JazzED Ellington Ensemble (Seattle, WA)
Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray says this opportunity is like “the Super Bowl of jazz band competitions."
For more information about the competition and festival visit http://academy.jazz.org/ee/.
