MFD: Authorities say fire intentionally set in church sanctuary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fire investigators are searching for information after a fire was intentionally set in the sanctuary of a church on Park Avenue, according to MFD.
Firefighters were called to the 3300 block of Park Avenue on Feb. 24 around 3:00 p.m. When crews arrived to the scene, firefighters reported smoke was visible from a three-story church.
The fire was brought under control about 30 minutes later. No firefighters or civilians were injured.
Officials said the building did not have a sprinkler system. Total damage is estimated to be $10,000 for the building and $5,000 in contents.
Officials believe the fire was intentionally set in the sanctuary.
If you have any information regarding this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.