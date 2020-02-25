More clouds and another small shower chance tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will linger for most areas this afternoon, especially north of Memphis. A little sun may come out here or there. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 50s. Winds will be northwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s with more clouds and maybe a few showers late, especially in northeast Mississippi. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.
WEDNESDAY: There will be another chance for a shower or two Wednesday morning. Clouds will linger much of the day with highs only in the low 40s. It will be windy with gusts up to 20 mph. A flurry or two is possible Wednesday evening, but it’s a very small chance. Lows will drop into the
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: Thursday will be dry with some sunshine. High temperatures will stay in the 40s. More clouds will arrive Friday with a possible flurry or shower. Highs will remain in the 40s. Lows will be in the 20s to low 30s each night.
WEEKEND: Highs will climb into the lower to mid 50s over the weekend. Some areas may get close to 60 by Sunday. The next chance of rain arrives Sunday night into Monday of next week.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
