Ole Miss Baseball gets some national attention

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - It’s a big week at the ballot box for the Ole Miss Baseball Team. The 15th ranked Rebels got two players voted Best on the Diamond in their league and in the nation!
Collegiate baseball named Ole Miss shortstop Anthony Servideo the National Player of the Week. Servideo batted .500 with three home runs, 7-RBI, six runs scored, 5-walks, and was three for three in stolen bases.
Rebels sophomore Hurler Doug Nikhazy is the SEC’s Pitcher of the Week. Nikhazy throws six innings of the no-hit ball Friday vs Xavier, including nine strikeouts.
He combined with two other pitchers to throw the Ole Miss’ first 9-inning no-hit game since 1966.
Congratulations to Arkansas’ Robert Moore, who is the SEC Co-Player of the Week. The freshman infielder shined at the plate going 8-12 against Gonzaga, with a double and home run to go along with nine RBI, four runs scored, and two stolen bases.
