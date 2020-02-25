Petition for ‘Evelyn’s Law’ would require missing children be reported within 72 hours

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC/WVLT) - A petition addressed to the Tennessee State Senate calls on legislators to make waiting too long to report a missing child illegal.
The Change.org petition for “Evelyn’s Law” had more than 15,000 online signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.
The petition comes after 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell was reported missing Feb. 18, despite reportedly last being seen in December 2019.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for Boswell Feb. 19.
The petition claims the time between the disappearance and reporting caused major issues in the investigation.
“Evelyn’s Law” would make it illegal to wait longer than 24 to 72 hours to report a missing child.
The petition’s goal is 25,000 signatures.
TBI says they’re not sure why it took so long for anyone to report Boswell missing, but the toddler’s mother and others close to the investigation have given conflicting information about when Boswell was last seen.
Boswell’s grandmother and her boyfriend were arrested over the weekend in North Carolina while reportedly driving a stolen vehicle connected to the case.
Anyone with information about Boswell’s whereabouts should call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
