Poll workers needed in DeSoto County for Democratic primary

Poll workers needed in DeSoto County for Democratic primary
(Source: KEYC News 12)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | February 24, 2020 at 10:57 PM CST - Updated February 24 at 10:57 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The DeSoto County Democratic Party is in need of poll workers for the Democratic primary in Mississippi on March 10.

Workers will be paid $125 for the entire day and must be registered voters of DeSoto County.

You must attend one poll worker training class on Saturday, February 29 from 9 a.m. to noon or from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Gale Center in Hernando.

If you are interested, please contact Kelly Jacobs by texting your name to 662-429-4412.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.