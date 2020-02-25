Poll workers needed in DeSoto County for Democratic primary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The DeSoto County Democratic Party is in need of poll workers for the Democratic primary in Mississippi on March 10.
Workers will be paid $125 for the entire day and must be registered voters of DeSoto County.
You must attend one poll worker training class on Saturday, February 29 from 9 a.m. to noon or from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Gale Center in Hernando.
If you are interested, please contact Kelly Jacobs by texting your name to 662-429-4412.
