SCSO investigating reports of interstate shooting involving FedEx driver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County deputies responded to a reported interstate shooting involving a FedEx driver Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies say a FedEx driver reported he was traveling on I-40 near Canada Road when someone fired shots at his vehicle. According to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, their preliminary investigation suggests the FedEx driver was shot at by another truck driver around 11:30 a.m.
The scene has since been cleared. There is no suspect information available at this time.
No injuries have been reported.
This is an ongoing investigation.
