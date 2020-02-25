SCSO: Victim in road rage shooting takes down license plate, suspect arrested hours later

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County deputies have arrested a man in connection with an alleged road rage shooting.
Michael Angers, 43 of Cordova, is charged with aggravated assault, firearm possession and attempted second-degree murder.
According to an affidavit, deputies responded to Winchester and Hacks Cross Road around 11:30 p.m. Monday where the victim stopped after the incident. The victim said he was driving northbound on Hacks Cross Road near the intersection of Shelby Drive when another vehicle drove up in the right lane and fired a single shot through the door, hitting him in the leg.
The victim told deputies he followed the suspect’s vehicle, taking down the license plate number before pulling over at a gas station.
The report said paramedics found metal fragments in the victim’s leg.
According to the affidavit, deputies served a search warrant Tuesday morning at Angers’ home and found a vehicle in the garage with the license plate provided by the victim and a loaded gun inside the vehicle.
The affidavit says Angers provided a statement, saying the victim was driving recklessly and he fired a shot at the car but didn’t know if it hit anyone.
Angers was booked into the Shelby County Jail. His bond has not yet been set.
