Serial robber pleads guilty to 3-week crime spree, sentenced 14 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County man pled guilty Tuesday to five armed robberies over a three-week span according to the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office.
Steven Craig, 26, was sentenced to 14 years, four months and 24 days for five aggravated robbers after he held up four Dollar Generals and Mapco at gunpoint back in October and November of 2019.
Investigators found that when Craig robbed the Family Dollar on Getwell Road between October 18, and November 11, 2019 he fled the store with a tracking device.
Officials found him shortly after the robbery in a Hickory Hill home with the items that were reported stolen along with a pistol.
Individuals who witnessed the robberies were also able to identify him as the suspect.
The DA’s office says Craig also consented to a violation of probation charge from a previous identity theft and forgery case, adding time to his sentence.
