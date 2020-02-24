A somewhat drier pattern emerging

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Wind: W 5-10 Low: 46
TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy Wind: W 5-10 High: 56
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Wind: NW 5-10 Low: 39
THIS WEEK: Showers end this evening followed by a brief break in the clouds and then increasing cloud cover late night into early morning. Tomorrow will be dry but mostly cloudy to overnight. A weak front will move in from the west tomorrow night bringing a slight chance of isolated showers or even a few snow flurries early Wednesday morning. The rest of the day Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, wind, and cool with afternoon highs only in the lower 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s. Thursday will be mostly sunny and cool with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy and slightly warmer with afternoon highs near 50 and lows again in the mid 30s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 50s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lows in the lower 50s.
