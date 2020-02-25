Today is the last day for early voting in Tennessee

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - If you’re planning to early vote ahead of the March presidential primary, today is the last day.
Feb. 25 is your last chance to decide which presidential candidate you want to see on the ballot in November.
It’s also a county primary election.
All early voting locations will be open from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. - except the James Meredith Building in Downtown Memphis. That building is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
