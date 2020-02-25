A break from the rain but not the clouds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Cloudy Wind: NW 5-10 Low: 39
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy Wind: NW 10-20 High: 42
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Gradually Clearing Wind: NW 5-10 Low: 28
THIS WEEK: An isolated shower or a few sprinkles are possible overnight but most of the area will be cloudy and dry. A few breaks in the clouds are possible tomorrow, however a mostly cloudy to overcast sky will persist along with a slight chance of a stray shower or snow flurry late in the day and evening as colder air moves into the region. Thursday will be mostly sunny and cool with afternoon highs only in the lower 40s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with high temperatures in the low 50s and overnight lows again in the mid 30s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and lows near 40. Sunday will be partly cloudy and mild with high temperatures near 60 and overnight lows in the lower 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with showers and highs in the mid 60s and lows only falling to near 60. Tuesday will be cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.