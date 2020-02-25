A break from the rain but not the clouds

THIS WEEK: An isolated shower or a few sprinkles are possible overnight but most of the area will be cloudy and dry. A few breaks in the clouds are possible tomorrow, however a mostly cloudy to overcast sky will persist along with a slight chance of a stray shower or snow flurry late in the day and evening as colder air moves into the region. Thursday will be mostly sunny and cool with afternoon highs only in the lower 40s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with high temperatures in the low 50s and overnight lows again in the mid 30s.