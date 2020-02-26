Canadian-bound flight makes emergency landing in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some scary moments for passengers aboard a Canadian-bound flight. Their plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Memphis overnight.
The passengers were headed back from paradise, so you can imagine sleeping on air mattresses at Memphis International was probably the last thing they expected.
The airline said the plane made an emergency landing because of an e-cigarette.
According to the Canadian News Network (CTV), Sunwing Airlines, a Canadian airline company, confirmed one of their planes made an emergency landing in Memphis.
The airline said the passengers were on their way back from Cancun to Calgary when smoke began to fill the cabin. The airline said it is believed that a passenger’s vape pen may have accidentally discharged.
Passengers shared their experiences on Twitter. They praised the Memphis airport staff for providing food, water and air mattresses.
We checked and the FAA requires vape pens to be carried on in your carry-on and you are told to take out the batteries.
Keep in mind, this was an international flight, so they don’t operate under FAA rules.
However, it appears the rules for e-cigs are similar, the devices can be carried on but must be stored away.
The airline said thankfully all passengers and crew members are safe, and there appears to be no damage to the plane.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.