City Watch canceled after endangered woman who left with 2-year-old child found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have canceled a City Watch for a woman who they say cut her wrist and took off with her 2-year-old child.
Jessica Keith was last seen around 11 a.m. Wednesday on Spicer Cove west of Raleigh-LaGrange Road.
Police say Keith cut her wrist and left with her child in a 2012 white Nissa Altima with Tennessee tag G4749K.
Keith is described as white, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 200 pounds with dark blond hair, a light complexion and wearing a light-colored shirt.
According to police, Keith has since been found.
