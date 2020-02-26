Cloudy & breezy along with a few showers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -An isolated shower or a few sprinkles this morning otherwise mainly cloudy. An isolated shower or snow flurry possible this evening as colder air settles into the region along a weak cold front.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy & breezy. 20% chance. Wind: NW 10-20 High: 42
TONIGHT: Gradually Clearing Wind: NW 5-10 Low: 28
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. Wind: W 5-10. High: 46
THIS WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny and cool with afternoon highs only in the lower 40s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with high temperatures in the low 50s and overnight lows again in the mid 30s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and lows near 40. Sunday will be partly cloudy and mild with high temperatures near 60 and overnight lows in the lower 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with showers and highs in the mid 60s and lows only falling to near 60. Tuesday will be cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
