Man convicted of killing Holly Bobo asks for new trial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An attorney for the man convicted of killing Holly Bobo has filed a petition for a new trial.
Attorney Jennifer Thompson filed a motion Wednesday citing 56 reasons Zach Adams should get a new trial.
Adams was convicted by a Hardin County jury in September 2017 and sentenced to life in prison without parole plus 50 years.
Bobo was a 20-year-old nursing student when she disappeared from her home in Decatur County in 2011. Hunters found her remains in a wooded area near Holladay, Tennessee three years later.
In court documents obtained by Tennessee River Valley News and shared with WMC Action News 5, Adams’ attorney says the judge should’ve move the trial farther from the area where the crimes occurred or brought in jurors from another area because the local jury pool knew too much about the case.
Thompson also says the defense was repeatedly caught off guard because they didn’t know which witnesses were being called day to day and the attorneys weren’t able to properly prepare for questioning.
Two other men were charged in the case. Dylan Adams, Zach Adams’ brother, made a plea deal and was sentenced to 35 years in prison for his involvement in the kidnapping, rape and murder of Bobo.
The case against Jason Autry, who testified against Zach Adams during the trial, is still pending. He was granted partial immunity for his testimony.
