Corrections officer files lawsuit against Shelby County detailing sexual harassment allegations

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The embattled director of the Shelby County Division of Corrections is named in a new lawsuit. Danecia Edwards, a corrections officer since 2009, filed a lawsuit against Shelby County on Monday.
She accuses Corrections Director Anthony Alexander of sexual harassment, alleging he made inappropriate comments about her body and made unwanted advances from March to June of 2018.
After she complained, Edwards says she was subjected to a hostile work environment and retaliation. She was repeatedly disciplined and eventually fired in February 2019.
Edwards says supervisors also discriminated against her disability, by not allowing her to wear a doctor prescribed boot for her plantar fasciitis.
November of 2019, Director Alexander received a “no confidence” vote from the Shelby County Commission after employees accused him of violating the county’s residency rule.
Commissioners urged Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris to fire Alexander. He did not.
We reached out for a comment from Mayor Harris’ office about this lawsuit, but have not heard back from them.
Edwards took her sexual harassment and ADA complaints to the EEOC in 2018 and 2019. She’s now taking her allegations to federal court, requesting a jury trial.
